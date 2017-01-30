(Repeats without changes)
OSLO, Jan 30 Norway's Telenor reported
the following fourth-quarter earnings and 2017 outlook for its
Thai unit dtac on Monday (in millions of Norwegian crowns):
4.kv 2016 4.kv 2015
Revenues 5,086 5,533
EBITDA ex items 1,599 1,598
EBITDA 1,548 1,582
Operating profit 129 419
Capex 1,413 933
During the quarter, the total number of subscriptions
fell by 0.34 million to 24.48 million.
2017 outlook:
** Service revenues (excluding interconnect) same level as
previous year
** EBITDA at least same level as previous year
** Capex: THB 17-20 billion
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Joachim Dagenborg)