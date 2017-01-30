(Repeats without changes) OSLO, Jan 30 Norway's Telenor reported the following fourth-quarter earnings and 2017 outlook for its Thai unit dtac on Monday (in millions of Norwegian crowns): 4.kv 2016 4.kv 2015 Revenues 5,086 5,533 EBITDA ex items 1,599 1,598 EBITDA 1,548 1,582 Operating profit 129 419 Capex 1,413 933 During the quarter, the total number of subscriptions fell by 0.34 million to 24.48 million. 2017 outlook: ** Service revenues (excluding interconnect) same level as previous year ** EBITDA at least same level as previous year ** Capex: THB 17-20 billion (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Joachim Dagenborg)