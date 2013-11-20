Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
BANGKOK Nov 20 Mobile phone operator Telenor expects to operate its network in Myanmar in the third quarter of 2014, a few months later than expected, the company's CEO said on Wednesday.
Norwegian state-controlled Telenor expects to roll out its base stations early next year after completing the licensing process by the end of this year, Jon Fredrik Baksaas told reporters. He declined to give further details. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)