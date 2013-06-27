Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
OSLO, June 27 Norwegian telecoms operator Telenor on Thursday confirmed it had won a telecommunications license in Myanmar, and said it would enter into a final licence negotiation process with the government over the coming months.
The firm said it expected to roll out its services in Myanmar during the second quarter of 2014.
(Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Gwladys Fouche)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)