OSLO, Sept 17 Mobile phone operator Telenor maintained its 2015 guidance on Tuesday and said it will focus on data revenues and Asian operations to reach its targets.

Norwegian state-controlled Telenor, which has 150 million subscribers across Europe and Asia, said it continues to target an operating cash flow of 28 billion to 30 billion crowns ($4.72 billion-$5.05 billion) by 2015 and still aims for 5 billion crowns worth of cost saving in 2015.

($1 = 5.9376 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)