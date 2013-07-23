OSLO, July 23 Norway's Telenor is picking up momentum after a slow first quarter and expects continued improvement for the remainder of the year, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

"We see growth picking up and margins improving," Chief Executive Jon Fredrik Baksaas said after the firm reported better-than-expected second quarter figures. "We had a slow start at the beginning of the year but as expected, we've seen an improvement... and we expect this to last." (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)