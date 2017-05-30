OSLO, May 30 (Reuters) -

** Telecoms operator Telenor must reduce the wholesale price it charges third-party vendors for access to its Norwegian network, Norway's telecoms regulator (NKOM) said in a preliminary report on Tuesday

** Prices should be set at a level that makes it possible for smaller players to offer services at a profit, the regulator added (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Camilla Knudsen)