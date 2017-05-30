BRIEF-Leidos says awarded prime position on Strategic Partners Acquisition Readiness Contract by CMS
* Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services awards Leidos spot on strategic partners acquisition readiness contract
OSLO, May 30 (Reuters) -
** Telecoms operator Telenor must reduce the wholesale price it charges third-party vendors for access to its Norwegian network, Norway's telecoms regulator (NKOM) said in a preliminary report on Tuesday
** Prices should be set at a level that makes it possible for smaller players to offer services at a profit, the regulator added (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Camilla Knudsen)
* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - announced strategic cooperation with Driscoll's and Chicken of Sea to bring U.S. Food products to China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CACI International Inc sees fiscal year 2018 organic revenue growth projected to be 2.6 percent at mid-point of guidance ranges