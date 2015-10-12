OSLO Oct 12 Norwegian telecoms firm Telenor is restructuring its executive management team to better represent its international business, it said on Monday.

After the changes, all 13 markets the company is working in will be represented in the executive team to ensure faster execution of the firm's strategy and a closer connection to customers, it said.

Telenor operates in the Nordics, Asia and in central and eastern Europe.

In addition to new members in the management team, the functions Markets and Technology have been established "to improve and develop customer experiences", and to "secure that networks and IT systems are ready for future demands".

"Telenor provides internet to almost 200 million subscribers and new customer needs are emerging," said CEO Sigve Brekke.

"By more directly involving the business unit CEOs in delivering on the global strategy and priorities, we increase our ability to execute and create value."

Telenor will now have a total of 20 members in its executive team, of which nine are non-Norwegians to reflect the group's international profile. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Gwladys Fouche)