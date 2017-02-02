(Fixes typo in headline)
OSLO Feb 2 After significant investments in six
Asian markets, where over 90 percent of its subscribers live,
Telenor now expects to be rewarded with a significant rise in
revenue, Telenor CEO Sigve Brekke said on Thursday.
Below are comments he made during a capital markets day
presentation:
** "In Myanmar, Pakistan and Bangladesh, we have had a very
solid revenue growth last year. This is coming on the back of
aggressive investments in 3G and 4G networks."
** "We have now almost covered these entire populations with
our data networks and we now see that monetization is coming."
** "We saw double digit growth in both Q3 and Q4 in markets
like Pakistan and Bangladesh. But I just came back from Myanmar
a few days ago and it's just a fantastic market."
**"We broke even on EBITDA in Myanmar after just three
months and this is what we can do. It has been phenomenal."
** "You will see that the markets in Bangladesh, Pakistan
and Bangladesh will have a continued revenue growth because of
increased data usage that will also drive increased ARPU
(average revenue per user)."
** "A lot of this is driven by cheaper handsets. Handset
prices will continue to fall a we will continue to see increased
data usage. Within a few years you will see that the data usage
in these markets will look more like it does in western
markets."
** Telenor, under pressure to find a digital strategy to
secure its future, wrote down the value of a key acquisition
made a year ago and unveiled 2017 targets roughly in line with
those from the previous year.
(Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, editing by Gwladys Fouche)