Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
OSLO Oct 29 Telenor no longer expects to achieve its stated cash flow ambition for 2015, Chief Executive Jon Fredrik Baksaas said on Wednesday.
"Our cash flow ambition of 28-30 billion Norwegian crowns ($4.23-$4.53 billion) by 2015 comes out to be too ambitious," Baksaas told a press conference.
"This is due to timing issues and headwinds in some markets and opportunities to invest in profitable growth," he said while presenting the company's third-quarter earnings.
(1 US dollar = 6.6177 Norwegian krone) (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg; Editing by Terje Solsvik)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)