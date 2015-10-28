OSLO Oct 28 Denmark is not a strategic market for Norwegian telecoms firm Telenor, the company's chief executive said on Wednesday, a month after it and Sweden's TeliaSonera abandoned their planned merger in Denmark.

"Telenor does not have to be in Denmark. It is not a strategic market for us," CEO Sigve Brekke told a news conference. (Reporting by Henrik Stolen, writing by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)