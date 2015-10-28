UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
OSLO Oct 28 Denmark is not a strategic market for Norwegian telecoms firm Telenor, the company's chief executive said on Wednesday, a month after it and Sweden's TeliaSonera abandoned their planned merger in Denmark.
"Telenor does not have to be in Denmark. It is not a strategic market for us," CEO Sigve Brekke told a news conference. (Reporting by Henrik Stolen, writing by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.