Feb 9 Telenor says:

* Digi had q4 revenues nok 3.67 billion (nok 3.27 billion)

* Digi had q4 ebitda nok 1.64 billion (nok 1.51 billion)

* Digi sees low to mid single digit service revenue growth in 2015

* Digi to keep 2015 capex at 2014 level

* Digi to sustain 2015 ebitda margin at 2014 level

* During the quarter, the total number of subscriptions increased by 76,000 to 11.421 million Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)