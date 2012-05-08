OSLO, May 8 Norway's Telenor reported the following revenues and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation(EBITDA) by division for the first quarter.

The figures are compared to the same period a year earlier and against analysts' average forecasts (in millions of Norwegian crowns).

Q1 2012 Forecast* Q1 2011 NORWAY: Revenues 6,222 6,323 6,293 EBITDA 2,442 2,417 2,609 BROADCAST: Revenues 1,672 1,738 1,710 EBITDA 515 460 438 OTHER: Revenues 1,112 994 1,104 EBITDA -253 -119 -209 MOBILE: Revenues Mobile Grameen 1,627 1,684 1,659 EBITDA 898 887 791 Revenues Mobile Digi 2,968 2,935 2,687 EBITDA 1,391 1,346 1,220 Revenues Denmark 1,501 1,618 1,749 EBITDA 296 366 429 Revenues Sweden 2,545 2,547 2,508 EBITDA 626 655 652 Revenues Mobile Montenegro 120 133 133 EBITDA 43 52 50 Revenues Mobile Pakistan 1,387 1,327 1,179 EBITDA 568 512 393 Revenues Mobile DTAC 4,209 3,921 3,692 EBITDA 1,261 1,267 1,351 Revenues Mobile Serbia 656 675 657 EBITDA 257 280 278 Revenues India 1,009 1,088 548 EBITDA -622 -603 -1,019 Revenues Hungary 964 997 1,078 EBITDA 351 332 377

TOTAL REVENUES 25,119 25,000 24,092 TOTAL EBITDA, ADJUSTED 7,739 7,778 7,359

NOTE - Full name of the Norwegian telecoms group is Telenor ASA. (*) Forecast based on average from Reuters poll of 18 analysts (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord)