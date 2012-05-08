OSLO, May 8 Norway's Telenor reported
the following revenues and earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation(EBITDA) by division for the first
quarter.
The figures are compared to the same period a year earlier
and against analysts' average forecasts (in millions of
Norwegian crowns).
Q1 2012 Forecast* Q1 2011
NORWAY:
Revenues 6,222 6,323 6,293
EBITDA 2,442 2,417 2,609
BROADCAST:
Revenues 1,672 1,738 1,710
EBITDA 515 460 438
OTHER:
Revenues 1,112 994 1,104
EBITDA -253 -119 -209
MOBILE:
Revenues Mobile Grameen 1,627 1,684 1,659
EBITDA 898 887 791
Revenues Mobile Digi 2,968 2,935 2,687
EBITDA 1,391 1,346 1,220
Revenues Denmark 1,501 1,618 1,749
EBITDA 296 366 429
Revenues Sweden 2,545 2,547 2,508
EBITDA 626 655 652
Revenues Mobile Montenegro 120 133 133
EBITDA 43 52 50
Revenues Mobile Pakistan 1,387 1,327 1,179
EBITDA 568 512 393
Revenues Mobile DTAC 4,209 3,921 3,692
EBITDA 1,261 1,267 1,351
Revenues Mobile Serbia 656 675 657
EBITDA 257 280 278
Revenues India 1,009 1,088 548
EBITDA -622 -603 -1,019
Revenues Hungary 964 997 1,078
EBITDA 351 332 377
TOTAL REVENUES 25,119 25,000 24,092
TOTAL EBITDA, ADJUSTED 7,739 7,778 7,359
NOTE - Full name of the Norwegian telecoms group is Telenor
ASA.
(*) Forecast based on average from Reuters poll of
18 analysts
