OSLO Oct 29 Norwegian telecoms firm Telenor reported third-quarter earnings in line with expectations on Wednesday and kept its full-year outlook.

Telenor's third-quarter adjusted EBITDA rose to 10.26 billion Norwegian crowns from 9.62 billion crowns a year ago, roughly in line with a forecast of 10.04 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts..

The firm repeated its 2014 target of an EBITDA margin above last year's level of 34.5 percent and low single digit revenue growth. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)