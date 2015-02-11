OSLO Feb 11 Norwegian mobile phone operator Telenor reported fourth-quarter earnings below expectations on Wednesday and proposed a dividend below market forecasts even as it predicted solid growth for 2015.

Telenor, which has over 180 million subscribers across Europe and Asia, said its quarterly earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 4 percent to 9.09 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.20 billion), missing expectations for 9.72 billion crowns.

The firm proposed paying a dividend of 7.30 crowns per share on its 2014 earnings, up from the previous year's 7 crowns but missing analysts' expectations for 7.77 crowns.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)