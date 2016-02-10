OSLO Feb 10 Norwegian mobile phone operator Telenor said its 2016 revenues would grow by 2-4 percent, less than anticipated by analysts, and reported fourth-quarter core earning in line with forecasts on Wednesday.

In its first published guidance for 2016, Telenor said it expected full-year revenue to grow by 2-4 percent this year, against five percent in 2015. Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected 2016 revenue growth of 5.7 percent. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)