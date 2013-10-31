* Shares fall 4 pct, worst among Europe's telecoms
* Q3 adjusted EBITDA up 9 pct
* Adjusted EBITDA just ahead of forecasts
* Sees 2013 revenue growth of 1-2 pct vs previous 2-4 pct
By Balazs Koranyi and Joachim Dagenborg
OSLO, Oct 31 Mobile phone operator Telenor
cut its 2013 revenue guidance on Thursday on weakness
in some key Nordic markets, sending its shares down 4.5 percent
from an all-time high, as the sector's star performer delivered
a rare negative surprise.
Norway-based Telenor, which has around a 150 million
subscribers across Europe and Asia, now expects revenues to rise
just 1 to 2 percent this year, below an earlier target for 2 to
4 percent, disappointing investors who were already sceptical
and expected a figure closer to 2 percent.
Delayed sales of Apple's iPhones also contributed
to the disappointment as did Thailand, where revenues came short
of forecasts, the firm said.
Telenor has been among the top performing European telecom
stocks in recent years because of its focus on the relatively
healthy economies of the Nordics and southeast Asia, and as it
successfully boosted earnings from rising data traffic.
But the stock was the worst performed among Europe's major
telecom stocks as investors started to price out its
premium and adjusted for more modest growth, beating down a
stock that has hit several new record highs this month.
"Despite the weaker revenue guidance, the third quarter
result provides good evidence that Telenor is delivering EBITDA
and cash flow growth well beyond its incumbent peer group,"
Nomura said.
The stock trades at a 2013 enterprise value to EBITDA ratio
of around 7, ahead of European peers' 5.2, according to Thomson
Reuters data. The stock is up 9 percent over the past three
months, underperforming a 16 percent gain by the European
telecom index. But its among the top performer over the
past year with gains of more than 30 percent.
State controlled Telenor added that its third quarter
earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) rose 9 percent to 9.62 billion crowns ($1.64 billion),
coming ahead of forecasts for 9.54 billion crowns.
"Even though the revenues came in somewhat lower than
expected, the underlying trends remain strong. But our ambitions
were higher then what we were able to deliver, especially in
Norway and Sweden," Chief Financial Office Ricard Aa said.
But Telenor said its costs, already seen as tightly
controlled, would be held down and its EBITDA margin would hit
its 34 percent target as planned.
"Telenor's operating performance still belongs to the best
of class in the telecom sector given at least some top-line
growth and still strongly improving profitability," UniCredit
said.
Continuing its expansion, Telenor said it planned to
finalise its license in Myanmar before the end of the year and
plans to start up operation in mid-2014.