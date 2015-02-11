Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
(No changes in text, links to alerts)
OSLO Feb 11 Norwegian mobile phone operator Telenor reported fourth-quarter earnings below expectations on Wednesday and proposed a dividend below market forecasts even as it predicted solid growth for 2015.
Telenor, which has over 180 million subscribers across Europe and Asia, said its quarterly earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 4 percent to 9.09 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.20 billion), missing expectations for 9.72 billion crowns.
The firm proposed paying a dividend of 7.30 crowns per share on its 2014 earnings, up from the previous year's 7 crowns but missing analysts' expectations for 7.77 crowns.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order