OSLO, April 27 Norwegian telecoms firm Telenor
reported first-quarter earnings that beat forecasts on
Wednesday and repeated its guidance for 2016.
Telenor's adjusted quarterly earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 11.69
billion crowns ($1.43 billion) from 10.59 billion a year ago,
slightly ahead of expectations for 11.28 billion crowns seen in
a Reuters poll.
The company said its 33-percent stake in Vimpelcom,
which it hopes to sell, will continue to be accounted for as an
associated company.
($1 = 8.1665 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Gwladys Fouche,
editing by Terje Solsvik)