OSLO Feb 2 Norwegian telecoms firm Telenor
, under pressure to find a digital strategy that would
ensure its future, unveiled 2017 targets roughly stable against
the ones for 2016, as it reported fourth-quarter results that
lagged expectations on Thursday.
The firm's adjusted earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came to 10.8 billion
crowns ($1.32 billion), against 11.9 billion seen in a Reuters
poll and against 10.9 billion crowns in the year-ago period.
Unveiling its target for 2017, Telenor said it expected
organic revenue growth in the range of 1-2 percent, unchanged
from 2016; EBITDA margin of around 36 percent, compared with 35
percent this year; and capex-to-sales ratio, excluding licenses
of around 17 percent, compared with 15-16 percent this year.
Shares in Telenor are down 5 percent over the past year,
outperforming the European telecoms index down 17
percent over the same period but lagging an Oslo benchmark index
up 26 percent.
($1 = 8.2035 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)