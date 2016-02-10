* Q4 adjusted EBITDA NOK 10.86 bln vs fcast NOK 10.99 bln

* Says 2016 revenue to grow by 2-4 pct, Reuters fcast was 5.7 pct

* Sees fierce competition in some key Asian markets (Adds detail)

OSLO, Feb 10 Revenues in Norwegian mobile phone operator Telenor will grow less than anticipated this year, partly due to increased competitions in some key Asian markets, as it reported fourth-quarter core earning in line with forecasts on Wednesday.

In its first published guidance for 2016, Telenor said it expected full-year revenue to grow by 2-4 percent, against five percent in 2015. Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected 2016 revenue growth of 5.7 percent.

The firm expects its operating margin before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to ease to a range of 33-34 percent in 2016, against 34-35 percent in 2015. Capital expenditure as a proportion of revenues, excluding licences and spectrum, is expected in the range of 17-19 percent, like it was in 2015.

"Telenor expects ... fierce competition and headwinds in key markets like Thailand and Malaysia (to) put pressure on EBITDA margin expectations," the firm said in a statement.

Telenor's adjusted quarterly EBITDA rose to 10.86 billion crowns ($1.27 billion) in the fourth quarter from 9.32 billion crowns a year ago, against expectations for 10.99 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Telenor has around 200 million subscribers across Europe and Asia.

($1 = 8.5724 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)