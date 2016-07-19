* Telenor won't participate in Indian spectrum auction

By Stine Jacobsen and Gwladys Fouche

OSLO, July 19 Norwegian mobile phone operator Telenor will not take part in an upcoming spectrum auction in India, indicating it may be edging closer to exiting the country, as it reported forecast-beating quarterly results on Tuesday.

Telenor's Indian business has long been a headache for the company, with call rates in Asia's third-largest economy among the lowest in the world due to fierce competition.

Telenor previously said it may leave India if it was unable to secure additional capacity for its networks at a reasonable cost.

On Tuesday, it said it would not participate in a spectrum auction in the country, expected to take place in September, as the proposed prices do not give an acceptable level of return.

"We need more spectrum in India to be able to compete in the data segment and we don't have that solution," CEO Sigve Brekke told Reuters on the sidelines of the company's second-quarter results presentation.

"We need to consider all different options. What those options may be in a very dynamic market, I don't want to speculate on," he said, adding that he was looking for a long-term solution "as soon as possible".

He said Telenor would be cautious on capital expenditure in India, which accounted for only 4 percent of Telenor's total capital spending in the second quarter. The company has 45 million subscribers in India out of a total 211 million worldwide.

The Norwegian company began an aggressive expansion in Eastern Europe and Asia in the 1990s and was quick to enter growth markets when new licences were put out for tender. It started its Indian business in 2009.

However, it has no plans to enter new countries today. "We are focused on continuing to take positions in investing in data networks and also to grow the businesses where we are," Brekke told Reuters.

Telenor posted second-quarter adjusted core earnings (EBITDA) of 11.55 billion crowns ($1.4 bln) on Tuesday, a rise of 8 percent from a year earlier and beating a Reuters poll forecast of 11.15 billion crowns.

Analysts cited strong performances in Pakistan, Myanmar, Sweden and, ironically, India, as the reason for the profit beat.

Telenor shares jumped almost 5 percent immediately after the results to a seven-month-high of around 150 crowns, and were trading up 3.3 percent at 1155 GMT, the best performer in the STOXX Europe 600 telecoms index.

The company raised its outlook for its 2016 EBITDA margin to around 35 percent from 33-34 percent. However, it cut its full-year revenue growth forecast to 1-2 percent, from 2-4 percent, due to weaker device sales. ($1 = 8.4544 Norwegian crowns) (Additional reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath and Susan Fenton)