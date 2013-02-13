Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
OSLO Feb 13 Mobile telecoms firm Telenor reported fourth-quarter earnings slightly behind expectations on Wednesday and took a large impairment charge related to its Danish operations, it said.
Telenor's fourth quarter operating profit rose to 4.498 billion Norwegian crowns ($819.73 million) from 3.533 billion a year earlier but came behind analysts' expectation for 4.597 billion crowns.
Dragging its bottom line lower, the firm also took a 4 billion crown impairment related to its Danish operations as its reassessed the value of the subsidiary in light of fierce competition, lower revenues and weaker margins. ($1 = 5.4872 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)