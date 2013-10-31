OSLO Oct 31 Mobile phone operator Telenor reported third-quarter earnings a touch ahead of expectations of Thursday and slightly lowered its full-year revenue guidance.

Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 9 percent to 9.62 billion Norwegian crowns, just ahead expectations for 9.54 billion crowns.

For the full year, the firm now sees organic revenue growth of 1 to 2 percent, below a previous guidance for 2 to 4 percent. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)