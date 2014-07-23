Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
OSLO, July 23 Norwegian telecoms firm Telenor reported second-quarter earnings in line with expectations on Wednesday and lifted its full year EBITDA margin guidance.
Telenor's second-quarter reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation (EBITDA) rose 7.5 percent to 9.42 billion crowns ($1.52 billion), in line with expectations for 9.40 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.
The firm said it now expects its full year EBITDA margin to beat the 2013 level, lifting its outlook after earlier predicting a steady margin.
($1 = 6.1872 Norwegian Kroner) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Gwladys Fouche)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)