OSLO Oct 29 Telenor is still evaluating its options with its 33 percent stake in Russia-focused Vimpelcom but sees no chance to sell the stake under current market conditions, Chief Executive Jon Fredrik Baksaas told Reuters.

"This is something we're looking at continuously but right now I think we just have to face the fact that we are where we are," Baksaas told Reuters on the sidelines of Telenor's quarterly earnings presentation on Wednesday.

Asked whether he believes it would be possible to sell the shares at an acceptable price, Baksaas said: "Not right now".

He added that Vimpelcom still has major operational challenges to deal with, but emphasized that there have been improvements lately.

"There has been an operational improvement compared to competitors in the Russian market, but the effects of the Ukraine crisis in combination with the falling oil price has had a major effect on the rouble", Baksaas

Telenor holds 33 percent of the economic interests in Vimpelcom and 43 percent of the voting rights. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, editing by Terje Solsvik)