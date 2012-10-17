EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 24)
BRUSSELS, Feb 24 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
MOSCOW Oct 17 The Moscow Arbitration Court has set the date of November 27 for a hearing of a lawsuit filed by Russia's competition watchdog FAS to overturn a February deal that lifted Norwegian group Telenor's stake in telecoms operator Vimpelcom.
The lawsuit, filed by FAS in April, highlighted the years-long dispute between Telenor and its Russian co-investor in Vimpelcom, billionaire Mikhail Fridman's Altimo, over control and strategy of Vimpelcom, Russia's No.3 cellphone operator.
FAS, concerned with the dominant position of a foreign state-controlled firm in Vimpelcom whose Russian unit is considered a strategic asset by the government, said this month it could withdraw the lawsuit if Telenor and Altimo resolve their differences and reach equal ownership in Vimpelcom.
The court held the preliminary hearing of the lawsuit on Wednesday.
BRUSSELS, Feb 24 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Feb 24 Canada's MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd, a provider of satellite data used for surveillance and communications, said it would buy U.S.-based DigitalGlobe Inc for about C$3.10 billion ($2.40 billion) to strengthen its position in the satellite imagery market.
Feb 24 UK's CMA (Competition and Markets Authority):