MOSCOW Sep 12 Russia's Federal Anti-monopoly Service may drop a lawsuit brought against Norwegian telecoms company Telenor in connection with its shareholding dispute at Russian telecoms firm Vimpelcom, the service's head Igor Artemyev said on Wednesday.

The case brought by the anti-monopoly service coincides with a bitter dispute between Telenor and Vimpelcom's other major shareholder, Altimo, the telecoms arm of Russian conglomerate Alfa Group

Artemyev said that he didn't exclude a resolution of the dispute at Vimpelcom within the next two weeks, in which case the anti-monopoly service would drop its lawsuit, the state-run news agency RIA reported.

In April Artemyev's agency filed a claim in a Moscow court in which it alleged that Telenor's purchase of Vimpelcom shares in February violated Russia's Strategic Investment Law.

In February Telenor had raised its voting stake in Vimpelcom to 36.3 percent from 25 percent, buying the shares from Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris' Weather. Telenor then increased its stake further in April to 39.51 percent.

, Artemyev said that the two shareholders were very close to a resolution of their conflict, and that the Russian government was fully informed about their negotiations.

He said that a resolution was needed by 1 October, the date on which an option expires under which Telenor may buy 3 percent of Vimpelcom shares from Sawiris, RIA reported.

"In general it would be better to resolve everything by this date, in order to avoid some kind of second round," he said, speaking in the central Russian city of Kazan. (Writing by Jason Bush)