By Maria Kiselyova and Balazs Koranyi

MOSCOW/OSLO, April 19 A Russian anti-trust regulator is seeking to overturn the recent increase by Telenor of its stake in mobile operator Vimpelcom, charging the Norwegian telecoms group acted illegally.

The move, the latest twist in a long-running corporate battle, would undo the deal through which Telenor took back partial control of Vimpelcom from Altimo, part of Russian oligarch Mikhail Fridman's Alfa-Group, to give it a greater say over strategy.

A claim by the Russian watchdog FAS in a Moscow commercial court alleged that the February deal violated the Russian Strategic Investment Law. The authority wants Telenor to return the shares it bought, the Russian group said in a statement.

The news comes as Alfa-Group holds talks to sell its stake in another Russian mobile phone company, MegaFon, that could raise billions of dollars that analysts say it could use to raise its Vimpelcom stake.

Telenor bought 234 million shares in Vimpelcom in mid-February from Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris's company Weather, boosting its voting share to 36.36 percent from 25 percent.

In April, it increased its stake further by buying 65 million common shares from JP Morgan Securities. Telenor now has 39.51 percent of the votes. Its economic interest also rose to 35.66 percent from 31.67 percent before.

"We believe we have fully complied with the Strategic Investment Law as it has been interpreted and applied to date," said Telenor spokesman Dag Melgaard.

"There has not been any change of control in VimpelCom, nor is there any agreement between Telenor and Weather Investments concerning control of VimpelCom."

"It may be not just a coincidence that the talks over the sale of Altimo's stake in MegaFon intensified at the same time as Telenor strengthened its position in VimpelCom Ltd," said Viktor Klimovich, analyst at VTB Capital.

"If so, Altimo may be preparing to take active steps to strengthen its position in VimpelCom Ltd," he added.

RAISE ITS STAKE

Altimo could raise its stake in Vimpelcom by buying preferred shares from Bertofan Investments, a vehicle of Ukrainian tycoon Viktor Pinchuk.

This stake, originally owned by Altimo, has changed hands twice since last summer and its sale by Altimo was key to terminating a shareholder agreement with Telenor.

These 'preferred' shares, which have voting rights but receive no dividends, can be converted into common stock this autumn, thus increasing the economic interest of their owner.

The conversion would cost some $1.4 billion, based on the current market price.

In addition, Altimo could convert the 4.9 million preferred shares it owns itself, boosting its economic interest to 36.4 percent from the current 31.4 percent, according to VTB Capital's Klimovich.

Telenor's Melgaard said the company will look closely into whether Altimo has any relationship to the FAS lawsuit.

Altimo's Vice President Evgeny Dumalkin said his company was a third party, not involved in the claim, and that its lawyers were studying the case.

"It is hard to see how this will play out, I did not anticipate this coming," said Arild Nysaether, analyst at Fondfinans.

CORPORATE BATTLE

Some analysts predicted that Telenor's move to increase its Vimpelcom stake would reignite the wrangling between the two shareholders who shook hands on a shareholder agreement in 2009.

That agreement gave Telenor pre-emptive rights to maintain voting control in the event of a shift in ownership structure but it lost that right with the invalidation of the shareholder agreement.

The stakes of both Telenor and Altimo in Vimpelcom were diluted as a result of a deal with Sawiris, which saw the Russian firm enter new emerging markets and Italy through the acquisition of a 51 percent stake in Orascom Telecom and 100 percent of Italian firm Wind.

Telenor opposed the deal, arguing it would saddle the group with too much debt and distract it from recouping market share in Russia while unfairly depriving Telenor of some control.

While Telenor was contesting the deal in court, Altimo triggered the termination of the shareholder deal by cutting its stake to below 25 percent, allowing a board reshuffle aimed at giving Sawiris seats on the board.

Telenor challenged the move, saying it believed the share sale was to another entity controlled by the same owners, and filing a claim seeking to uphold the agreement. It dropped the arbitration in February while increasing its stake.

Vimpelcom said FAS now wants the court to oblige Vimpelcom, Telenor and Altimo to enter into a similar shareholder agreement to the one terminated by Altimo and until then, seeks to prohibit Telenor from changing Vimpelcom's governing bodies.

Telenor shares were off 0.5 percent by 1309 GMT. (Additional reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord; Editing by David Cowell)