OSLO, April 19 Russia's Federal Antimonopoly
Service filed a claim in a Moscow commercial court, alleging
that Telenor's purchase of VimpelCom shares in
February violated the Russian Strategic Investment Law, Telenor
said on Thursday.
The claim also asks the court to require Telenor to return
the VimpelCom Ltd. shares it acquired and also seeks to require
Telenor, VimpelCom Ltd. and Altimo to enter into a new
shareholders agreement with substantially the same terms as the
VimpelCom shareholders agreement terminated by Altimo last year.
Telenor said it has not yet been formally notified of the
claim.
