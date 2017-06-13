BRIEF-Jackpotjoy Plc makes final earn-out payment for assets within unit
* Jackpotjoy group has made final earn-out payment for non-spanish assets within jackpotjoy division
OSLO, June 13 Telenor has no plans to sell any of the companies it owns in central and eastern Europe, the company's chief executive told Reuters on Tuesday.
Media reports had suggested Telenor could sell its Serbian unit to private equity firm KKR.
"We're very happy with our portfolio in central and eastern Europe ... we have no plans to make any changes to that at this time," Sigve Brekke said on the sidelines of a conference.
In addition to its Nordic and Asian mobile phone companies, Telenor also has operations in Hungary, Serbia, Montenegro and Bulgaria. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, editing by Terje Solsvik)
LONDON, June 22 Imagination Technologies , the British company that has lost 70 percent of its value following a dispute with its biggest customer Apple , said on Thursday it had put itself up for sale.
PARIS, June 22 Iran's Zagros Airlines has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to buy 28 new Airbus planes, comprising 20 A320neo jets and eight A330neo aircraft, Airbus said in a statement.