(Adds more information)
June 8 Telenor Asa:
* Telenor's marketing technology company Tapad says board
appoints Sigvart Voss Eriksen as new CEO, replacing company
co-founder Are Traasdahl
* Traasdahl will transition to chairman emeritus, a senior
advisory role at Tapad
* Telenor bought Tapad in February 2016, valuing the firm at
$360 million
* In February 2017, Telenor recorded a NOK 1 billion
($117.91 million) impairment in Tapad as a result of lowered
growth expectations within U.S. media advertising
* "Having been 16 months since Tapad's acquisition by
Telenor and seeing the company thrive, it was a very natural
transition that I shift operational day-to-day responsibilities
to a new CEO," Traasdahl said in a statement on Thursday
* Tapad says Voss Eriksen, who joined Telenor in 2001, "will
focus on evolving the company's already successful core graph
and identity cross-device products, with a continuous investment
in improving the infrastructure to create new features and
vertical solutions for marketers"
Source text: bit.ly/2r9pjkA
Further company coverage:
($1 = 8.4813 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting By Terje Solsvik)