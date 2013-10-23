(Repeats without changes to cover additional alert)

STOCKHOLM Oct 23 Norwegian telecoms group Telenor said on Wednesday it has agreed to acquire Tele2's fiber and cable television business in Sweden for a total of 775 million Swedish crowns ($122 million).

It said the acquisition, which includes a portfolio of nearly 400,000 households, would contribute significantly to strengthen its position as a leading provider of fixed broadband and television.

"This topic is priority for us and our new customers and employees will play a vital role in our business going forward," Lars-Ake Norling, CEO of Telenor Sweden, said in a statement.

All 68 employees will be transferred to Telenor.

($1 = 6.3715 Swedish crowns)