COPENHAGEN Dec 3 Denmark's biggest telecom operator TDC expects a merger of the Danish operations of rivals Telenor and TeliaSonera to help the sector focus on more than pricing, Chief Executive Carsten Dilling said on Wednesday.

"We have no expectations of this aggravating competition, quite the contrary. This will create a broader competition when it comes to quality and innovation instead of the unilateral focus on pricing," Dilling told Reuters.

