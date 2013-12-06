Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
OSLO Dec 6 Norway's Telenor, Sweden's Teliasonera and TelcoData have won frequencies in a Norwegian mobile broadband spectrum auction, the Nordic country's Post and Telecommunications Authority said in a statement on Friday.
In a separate statement, Sweden's Tele2 said it had not won frequencies in the Norwegian auction. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)