NEW DELHI Feb 27 Norway's Telenor
said it has approached India's Company Law Board to
prevent any "wrongful obstruction" of its effort to secure its
Indian investments.
The company want to dump its Indian mobile joint venture
partner, Unitech Ltd, after the country's Supreme
Court on Feb. 2 revoked 22 mobile licences held by the JV.
Telenor has accused partner Unitech of "fraud and
misrepresentation" and said it would migrate its Indian business
into a fresh venture to seek new licences. Unitech has termed
Telenor's move as "shocking" and has said Telenor cannot
terminate the shareholder agreement unilaterally.
The Company Law Board is an independent quasi-judiciary body
that rules on corporate matters.
