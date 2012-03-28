NEW DELHI, March 28 Telenor's Indian mobile phone joint venture said on Wednesday it has received notices from the country's tax office stating that Unitech Ltd's shares in the venture have been "attached".

The joint venture, which operates under the Uninor brand name, did not give details. It, however, said in a statement the move would not have any effect on the operations of the telecoms company.

Telenor owns 67.25 percent in the venture, while Indian real estate company Unitech owns the remainder. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; editing by Malini Menon)