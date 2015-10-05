BRIEF-Kellton Tech Solutions completes acquisition of Lenmar Group of Companies
* Says completed acquisition of U.S.-based Lenmar Group of companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OSLO Oct 5 Norway's Telenor has not yet been in touch with potential buyers of its shares in Vimpelcom, the firm's chief executive told Reuters on Monday.
"As the new chief executive I was asked to hold a review of our strategic positions. We concluded that we're no longer served by holding a minority position in Vimpelcom," Brekke said.
Asked if any contacts with buyers had been made, he said "no".
"We're just announcing that we're starting the (sales) process. We know it will take time, there is no pressure," Brekke added. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)
TOKYO, March 30 Toshiba Corp's shareholders on Thursday approved a proposal to split off the Japanese company's NAND flash memory unit, paving the way for the sale of most of its prized business.