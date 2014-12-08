BRIEF-Transatlantic Mining announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation
* Transatlantic mining corp. Announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OSLO Dec 8 Telenor said on Monday its Chief Executive Jon Fredrik Baksaas has stepped down from the supervisory board of the U.S.-listed Vimpelcom over a corruption probe related to Vimpelcom's entry into the Uzbekistan market.
"Corruption allegations and speculations are serious and Telenor as a minority owner will continue to take necessary actions to protect its interests," the Norwegian telecoms firm, which holds 33 percent stake in Vimpelcom, said in a statement.
"By stepping down from the supervisory board of Vimpelcom, Jon Fredrik Baksaas will eliminate any potential conflict of interest under the circumstances," it added. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis)
SAO PAULO/CURITIBA, Brazil, March 17 Brazilian police raided the premises of global meatpacking companies JBS SA and BRF SA on Friday, as well as dozens of smaller rivals, in a crackdown on alleged bribery of health officials that could threaten $12 billion in annual exports.
March 17 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday one of its longest-serving directors, Bing Gordon, a partner at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, stepped down from the board this week but would remain a consultant to the company.