OSLO Nov 5 Norway's Telenor has appointed the law firm arm of Deloitte to review its 33-percent ownership in telecoms firm Vimpelcom, in relation to a probe by U.S. and Dutch authorities over its business in Uzbekistan.

Last week Telenor's chairman Svein Aaser resigned from the board after losing the trust of Telenor's top shareholder, the Norwegian state, over the handling of a probe about Vimpelcom's activities in Uzbekistan. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)