BRIEF-J.Jill reports Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.08/shr
* J.Jill, Inc. announces fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2016 results
OSLO Oct 5 Norwegian telecoms firm Telenor wants to sell its 33-percent stake in Vimpelcom and is considering all options, it said on Monday.
The company also said it would book a non-cash impairment of about 7.5 billion crowns ($896.94 million) in the third quarter.
($1 = 8.3618 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)
* Eloro Resources and Cott Oil And Gas sign definitive $5 million option agreement for a 25% interest in la victoria project, Peru Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: