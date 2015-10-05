OSLO Oct 5 Norwegian telecoms firm Telenor wants to sell its 33-percent stake in Vimpelcom and is considering all options, it said on Monday.

The company also said it would book a non-cash impairment of about 7.5 billion crowns ($896.94 million) in the third quarter.

($1 = 8.3618 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)