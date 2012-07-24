OSLO, July 24 Norwegian telecoms firm Telenor is concerned about the operational performance of Russia's Vimpelcom and is working with the firm to produce improvements, Chief Executive Jon Fredrik Baksaas told a news conference on Tuesday.

Telenor boosted its voting stake in Vimpelcom to 36.36 percent in mid-February, although the increase has been challenged by Russian anti-monopoly authorities.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)