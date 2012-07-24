BRIEF-KKR invests in China's Gambol pet group
* Says KKR makes its investment from its China growth fund. Further details of transaction are not disclosed Further company coverage:
OSLO, July 24 Norwegian telecoms firm Telenor is concerned about the operational performance of Russia's Vimpelcom and is working with the firm to produce improvements, Chief Executive Jon Fredrik Baksaas told a news conference on Tuesday.
Telenor boosted its voting stake in Vimpelcom to 36.36 percent in mid-February, although the increase has been challenged by Russian anti-monopoly authorities.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)
* Says KKR makes its investment from its China growth fund. Further details of transaction are not disclosed Further company coverage:
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak announced on Monday that Saudi Arabia's state oil company Saudi Aramco will invest $7 billion into an oil refinery and petrochemical project in Malaysia's southern state of Johor.
* Agreement enables argo group u.s. To underwrite a suite of physical damage and liability products for recreational marine businesses