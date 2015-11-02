OSLO Nov 2 Norwegian telecoms group Telenor
has hired a law firm to independently investigate its
handling of affiliate Vimpelcom's entry into Uzbekistan,
the company's newly appointed chief executive told broadcaster
NRK.
Authorities in the United States and the Netherlands
announced last year they were investigating Vimpelcom, in which
Telenor owns 33 percent, for its operations in the central Asian
country, but without providing details.
On Friday, Telenor chairman Svein Aaser resigned following a
dispute over the case with the Norwegian government, which owns
54 percent of the company.
Telenor Chief Executive Sigve Brekke, who took the helm in
August, announced the appointment of an external law firm, in an
interview with NRK late on Sunday.
"It saddens me when Telenor's trust is questioned," Brekke
said. "I want to make sure no stone is left unturned. I want to
be certain of how Telenor has handled the Vimpelcom case in
Uzbekistan all the way from 2005 until today."
He did not name the law firm.
Following a review by Brekke, Telenor said last month it
planned to sell the stake in Vimpelcom.
On Friday, Telenor's shares fell 2.6 percent in Oslo
following the resignation of its chairman. The shares of
Vimpelcom fell by 2.1 percent on Nasdaq.
