OSLO Nov 1 Norwegian telecoms operator Telenor
would take a "pragmatic" stance if it received a bid
for its 43-percent stake in Vimpelcom, a spokesman said
on Thursday.
"It depends on whether somebody is interested in buying. It
is a large stake worth somewhere between 35 and 40 billion
Norwegian crowns ($6.13-$7.01 billion)," Telenor spokesman Dag
Melgaard said.
"What we are saying now is that if there is a bid, we will
have a pragmatic stance," he added.
Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's Altimo earlier this
week bought a 6 percent stake in Vimpelcom from a vehicle of
Ukrainian tycoon Viktor Pinchuk, becoming the largest
shareholder with 47.85 percent of the shares.