OSLO Oct 1 Norway's Telenor said it had taken delivery of Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris' 71 million shares in Vimpelcom on Monday and suggested Telenor and Altimo should buy shares from investment firm Bertofan to restore ownership parity.

"Telenor proposes that Altimo and Telenor offer to buy the preferred shares held by Bertofan Investments Limited for a full and fair price, and in such proportions as will secure equal ownership positions for Altimo and Telenor after such transaction," said Telenor spokesman Dag Melgaard.

Telenor raised its Vimpelcom stake to 43 percent in August, becoming Vimpelcom's largest shareholder, as Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris exercised his option to sell it a 3.5 percent stake.