Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
OSLO Oct 1 Norway's Telenor said it had taken delivery of Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris' 71 million shares in Vimpelcom on Monday and suggested Telenor and Altimo should buy shares from investment firm Bertofan to restore ownership parity.
"Telenor proposes that Altimo and Telenor offer to buy the preferred shares held by Bertofan Investments Limited for a full and fair price, and in such proportions as will secure equal ownership positions for Altimo and Telenor after such transaction," said Telenor spokesman Dag Melgaard.
Telenor raised its Vimpelcom stake to 43 percent in August, becoming Vimpelcom's largest shareholder, as Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris exercised his option to sell it a 3.5 percent stake.
Feb 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
Feb 17 Canadian satellite company MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd is in talks to buy U.S.-based DigitalGlobe Inc for about $2 billion to $3 billion, Dow Jones reported, citing sources.
* MacDonald Dettwiler in talks to buy DigitalGlobe in deal that could value it at $2 billion - $3 billion - CNBC, citing DJ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)