OSLO, April 30 Norway's Telenor will book a 2
billion crown ($333.26 million) one-off charge related to
Vimpelcom's sale of a majority stake in Orascom Telecom
Algeria, also known as Djezzy, to the Algerian government, it
said on Wednesday.
Telenor holds a 33.05 percent economic interest in Vimpelcom
and will book the charge in its first-quarter earnings after
Vimpelcom ended a long-running dispute with the Algerian
government by selling 51 percent of Djezzy for $2.6 billion.
Vimpelcom said it would write off $2 billion as part of the
deal and $1 billion of this is attributable to its shareholders.
The total charge includes a $1.3 billion fine to the Algerian
government and a $700 million writedown on tax receivables.
($1 = 6.0013 Norwegian Krones)
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Pravin Char)