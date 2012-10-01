Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
MOSCOW Oct 1 The head of Russia's anti-trust agency, which has filed a lawsuit to block Telenor from increasing its stake in Russian mobile operator Vimpelcom , said the Norwegian company was in violation of an injuction by a Russian court.
Telenor said on Monday it had taken delivery of 71 million shares in Vimpelcom from Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris.
"I regret this, because an injunction by a Russian court has been violated," Igor Artemyev, head of Russia's Anti-Monopoly Service, said in comments issued by the service's press office.
"Unfortunately we cannot add anything for now."
Feb 17 Canadian satellite company MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd is in talks to buy U.S.-based DigitalGlobe Inc for about $2 billion to $3 billion, Dow Jones reported, citing sources.
* MacDonald Dettwiler in talks to buy DigitalGlobe in deal that could value it at $2 billion - $3 billion - CNBC, citing DJ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)