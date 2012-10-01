MOSCOW Oct 1 The head of Russia's anti-trust agency, which has filed a lawsuit to block Telenor from increasing its stake in Russian mobile operator Vimpelcom , said the Norwegian company was in violation of an injuction by a Russian court.

Telenor said on Monday it had taken delivery of 71 million shares in Vimpelcom from Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris.

"I regret this, because an injunction by a Russian court has been violated," Igor Artemyev, head of Russia's Anti-Monopoly Service, said in comments issued by the service's press office.

"Unfortunately we cannot add anything for now."