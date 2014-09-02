Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
OSLO, Sept 2 Telenor ASA : * Says Sigve Brekke appointed interim CEO of Thai telecoms firm DTAC * Says Jon Eddy Abdullah has resigned as CEO of DTAC * Says Brekke continues in his role as Executive Vice President of Telenor Group and Head of Telenor's Asian Operations (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)