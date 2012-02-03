UPDATE 1-Takata taps KSS as final bidder for restructuring deal - sources
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
OSLO Feb 3 Telenor ASA said on Friday that it has decided to write down NOK 4.2 billion ($721.33 million) related to licences and goodwill in India following the Indian Supreme Court's decision on Thursday to cancel Uninor's 22 licences there.
The company said the write down will be included in Telenor's results for the fourth quarter of 2011, to be presented on Wednesday.
Telenor said that after the write down, its remaining accounting exposure (after tax) related to India is NOK 2.4 billion as of 31 December 2011. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)
TOKYO, Feb 4 A steering committee for Takata Corp has selected U.S.-based auto parts supplier Key Safety Systems as the final bidder to extend financial support for the Japanese air bag maker, three sources with knowledge of the process have told Reuters.
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 The White House is looking into how embarrassing details of President Donald Trump's recent tense phone conversations with his counterparts in Australia and Mexico were leaked to news organizations, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said on Fox News Channel.