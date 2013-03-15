OSLO, March 15 Telenor : * has finalised the 2012-2013 buyback programme announced on 24 July 2012. * The programme comprises 43.32 million shares, of which 19.94 million shares were repurchased in the open market. * The remaining 23.38 million shares will be purchased by the Norwegian government, whose ownership interest in Telenor of 53.97% will remain unaffected. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)